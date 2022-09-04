Gloucestershire horse-riding events break down barriers
An event rider has started an initiative to make equestrianism more accessible to minority backgrounds.
Lydia Heywood, from Cheltenham, hosted two taster days to encourage young black people to try out the discipline.
She said the sport was often viewed as "a white, upper middle-class space" and she wanted to break down barriers.
Ms Heywood said she hoped the events, held on Wednesday at St James City Farm and the Avon Centre, had given young black people a gateway into the sport.
"You can't be what you don't see," she added.
Those attending were able to meet ponies, have a go at riding and learn about groom management.
They were also given the opportunity to watch Lydia do a demonstration as well as the chance to hear from an equine vet.
Avon Stables Centre administrator Claire Evans said it was "important to show that we are a welcoming place" and that equestrianism is not just for "elite sports people with lots of money who can afford to buy a really expensive horse".
Ms Evans said she was "delighted" to be able to support Ms Heywood with the project.
Ms Heywood represents Jamaica when taking part in competitive events and she said she hopes to one day represent Jamaica at the Olympics.
"As a rider representing a developing nation, I know first hand that seeing relatable riders is empowering and essential as we take steps to improve diversity in the equestrian industry," she said.
