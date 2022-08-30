Man arrested over Gloucester rape released on bail
- Published
A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of raping a woman has been released on bail.
The victim met a man at Gloucester bus station on 26 August.
The pair walked to the Horton Road area where she was raped in bushes near the Gulf petrol station between 20:00 BST and 20:40.
The man, from Gloucester, attended a police station on Sunday after a CCTV appeal and was arrested on suspicion of rape.
On Tuesday, police confirmed the man had been released on bail.
The victim has been receiving specialist support, police said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk