CCTV image appeal after woman raped in Gloucester

Police wish to speak to this man about the attackGloucestershire Constabulary
The victim is being supported by specialist officers, police said

A CCTV image has been released of a man police are seeking in connection with a rape.

The victim met a man at Gloucester bus station, before they walked to the Horton Road area where she was raped in bushes near the Gulf petrol station between 20:00 BST and 20:40.

She is now receiving specialist support, police said.

He is described as white or mixed race, wearing a black t-shirt, black joggers and black Adidas sliders.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said he was carrying a black "man bag" and white carrier bag at the time.

