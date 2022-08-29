CCTV image appeal after woman raped in Gloucester
- Published
A CCTV image has been released of a man police are seeking in connection with a rape.
The victim met a man at Gloucester bus station, before they walked to the Horton Road area where she was raped in bushes near the Gulf petrol station between 20:00 BST and 20:40.
She is now receiving specialist support, police said.
He is described as white or mixed race, wearing a black t-shirt, black joggers and black Adidas sliders.
Gloucestershire Constabulary said he was carrying a black "man bag" and white carrier bag at the time.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk