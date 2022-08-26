Gloucestershire rapist attacks woman in layby
Police are hunting a man who raped a woman after approaching her in a layby on a rural road.
The attack happened on Two Mile Lane in Highnam, near Gloucester, last Sunday, Gloucestershire Police said.
The force said the man, who was driving a white van, pulled over into the gravel layby at about 16:30 BST before approaching his victim.
He then pushed her to the ground, sexually assaulted her and raped her before driving away.
The man is described as white, tanned, aged in his mid to late 20s, with short dark hair.
Police have issued an appeal to anyone who may have been driving in the area and saw the van on the A40 or B4215, or captured dashcam footage of it.
Specialist officers have been working with the victim over the past week, and CCTV footage from cameras in the area has been examined.