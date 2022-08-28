Starbucks opening may impact on Stroud's 'unique character'
A petition against a Starbucks coffee shop opening in a Gloucestershire town has got more than 3,400 signatures.
A branch is set to open at the Five Valleys shopping centre in Stroud.
Chloe Fairbrother said the town was proud of its independent businesses and Starbucks' opening could affect its "unique character".
Applicant Dransfield Properties owns the shopping centre and said it had invested in independent businesses. Starbucks has yet to comment.
"No town can exist without a mixture of national and local businesses," Dransfield Properties managing director Mark Dransfield said.
Ms Fairbrother launched the petition because she felt the cafe could have an adverse impact on the town's established coffee shops and "chip away" at what makes Stroud special.
"I wasn't surprised to see the petition do well, as people feel like this is an erosion of what Stroud is," said the 28-year-old charity worker.
"Stroud is different. It's a small place with a unique character and an environmentally-friendly ethos. People are big supporters of independent businesses.
"Residents will continue to support their local coffee shops but it is visitors who see it as the first thing after leaving the station and go there rather than venturing further into the town."
Stroud District Council said planning permission for change of use was not required under updated government planning rules, which permit the flexibility.
Mr Dransfield said the company had invested with a number of independent businesses at Five Valleys and had spent £28.75m on redevelopment work.
"Starbucks have been looking to open in Stroud for some time and we are delighted that they have seen the opportunities here on King Street," he said.
"With the increased foot traffic from users of the medical centre, library and our shopping centre we are more than confident that there is enough trade to support all businesses."
Starbucks has been approached for comment.
