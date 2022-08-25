Tewkesbury: Plans for 250 homes on town outskirts
Plans have been submitted to build 250 homes on the outskirts of a town.
Bloor Homes have submitted the application to Tewkesbury Borough Council to build a variety of properties on 15 hectares (37 acres) of land near Wheatpieces
As well as the houses, the development would include a sports pavilion and several football pitches.
Residents have until 1 September to comment on the plans, which the council will discuss in early October.
The plan is to develop land to the south-east of Bluebell Road and east of Rudgeway Lane in Wheatpieces, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The developer said the scheme would create a "high-quality residential development" with sustainable infrastructure and public open spaces.
The pavilion, featuring changing rooms and space for community use, would sit next to the proposed football pitches in the north of the site.
The new estate would include a mix of house types ranging from two to five-bedroom homes for the open market and one to four-bedroom affordable houses.
As the Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA) in Gloucester, Gloucestershire County Council was consulted and said it had "no objection" to the proposal, providing no building work is carried out until surface water drainage works have been implemented.
