Campaigners fight to save Gloucestershire beauty spot
More than 14,000 people have signed a petition against the draining of two 19th Century ponds in Gloucestershire.
Structural issues with the dams at Cannop Ponds pose a flood risk to its neighbours in the Forest of Dean.
Forestry England is considering whether to replace the dams that feed the ponds or to drain them to alleviate the flood risks at times of extreme rainfall.
Campaigners have called for the dams to be repaired to preserve the habitat enjoyed by thousands of visitors.
The future of the area became uncertain after it was revealed in July the dams did not meet modern engineering standards.
The authorities said the risk of an extreme rainfall event would mean "there would be between an hour and a half and two hours to evacuate" neighbouring communities.
Campaigners said the ponds supported a unique eco-system and should be preserved because they were enjoyed by thousands of people.
They said they were also the final resting place of many departed loved ones whose ashes had been spread over the surface.
The ponds also had a positive impact on people's mental health and wellbeing, including anglers, birdwatchers, cyclists and walkers, they added.
Flood risk analysis showed parts of Parkend Road in Whitecroft and Lydney would be affected in the event of extreme rainfall.
Kevin Stannard, deputy surveyor of Forest of Dean said: "We need to do something to safeguard the communities down the stream."
An interim decision will be made at the end of the year before it is put out to public consultation.
