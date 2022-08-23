Nailsworth flood relief project set to get under way
Improvements designed to prevent repeat flooding in a town will start next month.
Nailsworth in Gloucestershire was hit by floods in 2020, which caused 36 businesses to be damaged.
The Stroud District Council and Nailsworth Town Council plan involves building a new water flow route to Nailsworth Stream.
Gloucester County Council said the scheme will start on 12 September and could last up to seven weeks.
In 2020, Nailsworth experienced multiple floods when, at its peak, 40mm (1.5in) of rain fell in 75 minutes.
The councils said safety improvements will also be made to the A46 roundabout in the town centre and cattle grids in the area to help drain water.
Measures will also be taken to improve safety for pedestrians.
Some roads will be closed during the works.
The county council said it has liaised with Forest Green Rovers FC to schedule work on non-match days where possible.
'Make us resilient'
Jason Humm, director of transport and highways at Gloucestershire County Council, said the project will bring "long-lasting benefits" to residents and businesses in Nailsworth.
"This scheme will help alleviate future flooding issues and make us more resilient to the effects of extreme weather, while the safety improvements will be of great benefit to everyone," he said.
"I would like to thank all residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while the work is carried out."
Councillor Steve Robinson, local county and district councillor for Nailsworth, said "work to alleviate the effects of flooding in the town is vital".
