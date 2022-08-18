'Shock' after Dursley Pride flag vandalised twice
A Pride flag has been slashed and vandalised for the second time in two days, ahead of a town's event.
Dursley Pride organisers said they were "shocked" to find the sign, advertising the upcoming Pride event, damaged on Monday and again on Tuesday.
Organisers Tyler White said the incident "proved the need for Pride", adding: "It has made us more determined then ever to put on the event."
The vandalism has been reported to Gloucestershire Police.
The attacks come after reports of LGBT hate crimes rising by more than 50% in the West in two years.
The sign was "slashed" in various places and the statement "pride is a lie" scribbled over the word Pride.
"We managed to bring the sign back to its former glory, but the next day, it happened again," said Mr White.
"I think this really proves the need for Pride as some people still have a long way to go in learning to accept and understand the LGBT+ community."
This is the second time Gloucestershire has seen a homophobic attack on a pride event.
Ahead of Tewkesbury Pride on 7 August, anti-trans stickers had been placed around the town.
Gloucester Police also received reports fireworks had been set off outside the entrance to Watson Hall, where the event took place.
Chair of Gloucestershire Pride, JayJay Potter-Peachey, said: "It's rather upsetting. I have been a huge advocate for Gloucestershire being LGBT+ friendly.
"But now we are not so sure, with attacks in both Tewkesbury and Dursley, it is very concerning."
Officers have reviewed CCTV footage from Tewkesbury and are continuing to investigate what happened.
