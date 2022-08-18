Brokeridge Business Park expansion granted despite parish objections
- Published
Plans to expand a business park near the M50 and M5 have been given the go-ahead despite concerns the scheme goes against the council's local plan.
Rhino Land Ltd may now develop the land in Brockeridge Road, Tewkesbury after the borough council approved the plan.
The proposal is to extend the site for office, light industrial, general industrial and storage use.
The new business park will have a separate access and could provide six industrial units and starter units.
Controversial
However, the plans have proved controversial with residents and the parish council.
Jeremy Horsall, of Twyning Parish Council, spoke against the proposals at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday.
He told councillors the plans would increase the size of the business park by 300 per cent and should be refused as they were not small in scale and went against planning policy.
He said the scheme was unsustainable and would lead to additional cars and "countless lorries" travelling to and from the site.
Oliver Rider, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said the scheme provided business opportunities and called on the committee to vote for approval.
The committee voted to approve the proposals by nine votes to six.