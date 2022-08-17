Runaway trailer tyre smashes into windscreen on M5
- Published
Police have said it was a "miracle" nobody was injured when a large tyre came loose, crossed a motorway and smashed into a car windscreen.
Gloucestershire Police said the trailer tyre hit the Volkswagen on the southbound M5 near junction 11 at about 12:15 BST on Monday.
"It's a miracle no-one was injured but it could easily have proved fatal," said the force.
It is "vital" owners of trailers check they are roadworthy, it added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.