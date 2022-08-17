Wiltshire fathers share pain of losing sons to suicide
Two friends who both lost their sons to suicide have shared their grief in the hope that it may help others from going through the same pain.
Nigel Linacre and Jack Konynenburg, from Chippenham, Wiltshire, suffered family tragedies within days of each other in November 2021.
Mr Linacre lost son George, 32, just ten days after the death of Mr Konynenburg's 52-year-old son Fred.
Both fathers are now pushing for better suicide prevention methods.
Mr Linacre said he experienced "shock, pain and bewilderment" when he received a phone call from a police officer informing him of his son's death.
"It still is unbelievable," he added.
George Linacre enjoyed playing bass in a band, but felt isolated during Covid-19 lockdowns when he couldn't meet with his bandmates.
"There were no warning signs," said Mr Linacre.
"We would have just loved him to have said one little word - help," he added.
Mr Konynenburg said his son Fred's mental health deteriorated at around the same time.
"Suddenly not having that family around him due to being signed-off work was a shock to him," he added.
Office for National Statistics figures show that there were 4,912 suicides in England in 2020, with the male suicide rate three times higher than women.
Suicide prevention charity Samaritans said there are a number of reasons why men are at greater risk of suicide, including job loss, economic insecurity, family breakdown, isolation and loneliness.
Mr Linacre and Mr Konynenburg have been friends for decades and are helping comfort each other. They both now work with suicide prevention charities.
"I don't think there's anything as bad as losing a child," said Mr Konynenburg.
If you are affected by issues raised in this article, help and support is available via theBBC Action Line.
