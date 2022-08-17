Gloucester man fundraising for adaptive bike to access countryside
- Published
A man paralysed in a cycling accident 14 years ago is crowdfunding to buy an adaptive bike he said would have "a massive positive influence on my life".
Matt Lathan, 33, from Quedgely, in Gloucester, fell down a 15ft (4m) drop while cycling on Painswick Beacon.
The cub leader said the bike would help him get "back in the countryside which I've not been able to do effectively since my accident" aged 19.
He aims to raise £15,000 to buy the Bowhead RX which is made in America.
Mr Lathan, who has been a cub leader since before his accident, said he hoped the bike would help him support his cub group better.
"It would be really useful for me to get out alongside [them] and not have to meet up somewhere else or wait around for them to come back," he added.
Mr Lathan, a keen mountain biker, said on the day of his accident he had taken a "slightly different route" on Painswick Beacon and the foreground of the path blended with the background so he "couldn't see the drop in time".
He said as soon as he fell down the drop he "immediately couldn't move at all... my legs were completely numb".
After someone heard his cries for help, Mr Lathan was airlifted to Bristol's Frenchay Hospital.
He spent about seven months in rehabilitation at Salisbury spinal unit "to learn to basically live I suppose," he said.
Mr Lathan said although his diagnosis was "pretty devastating and quite a low point" the support of his "friends, family and the rehab" meant he has been "able to make the most of life".
Mr Lathan said he would be "grateful" for any support with his crowdfunding campaign, noting that adaptive technology has come a long way since he bought his hand bike in 2009.
