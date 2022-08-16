Cheltenham Festival horse racing event to cap visitor numbers
The Cheltenham Festival has announced it will reduce the number of spectators at next year's event to "enhance" the experience for racegoers.
The Jockey Club said ticket sales for the four days of horse racing would be capped at 68,500 tickets per day.
Regional director Ian Renton said even with "significant investment", the high numbers could "stretch" facilities.
The event attracted a record 280,627 visitors in March, and nearly 74,000 people on the Thursday and Friday.
The Jockey Club said it had made its decision using racegoer and participant feedback.
Mr Renton said organisers would ensure the festival remained "an attractive and enjoyable experience for the long-term".
"With Covid-19 spectator restrictions lifted, the Festival made a spectacular return in 2022, welcoming record crowds to enjoy a tremendous atmosphere.
"However, we are well aware that our facilities, even after significant investment in recent years, are stretched at these attendance levels."
The Jockey Club said feedback from racegoers and participants was "very positive" about the quality of the sport and facilities but that reduced numbers could help ease movement around the course and enhance service times.
