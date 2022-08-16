Swindon and Gloucester train disruption due to track renewal
- Published
Trains between Swindon and Gloucester will be affected by rail improvement work and strikes over the coming weeks.
Travellers using Great Western Railway services that stop at Kemble, Stroud and Stonehouse stations on 16 and 17 August are being urged to leave extra time for their journeys.
The vast majority of direct trains between London Paddington and Cheltenham Spa won't run on these days.
Further industrial action is planned on Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 August.
The changes are because Network Rail is renewing track in the Kemble area as well as carrying out track and lineside signalling maintenance.
Great Western Railway's station manager for the South Cotswolds, Chris Rule said:
"Customers at Cheltenham Spa or Gloucester will still be able to travel towards London by using their tickets to change trains at Bristol Parkway instead.
"Replacement buses are planned for Kemble, Stroud and Stonehouse."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk