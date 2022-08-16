Cheltenham tattoo artist helps cover surgery scars
A tattoo artist is using her artwork to help women "reclaim their bodies" after surgery.
Tanya Buxton, who runs Paradise Tattoo Studio in Cheltenham, specialises in using tattoos to cover scars caused by operations.
As well as covering mastectomy scars, she has worked with burn victims to boost their confidence.
She now has customers from all over the world, and has described her work as "emotional and empowering".
As a medical tattooist, one technique Ms Buxton uses stimulates collagen, a naturally-occurring protein, which can help soften scar marks.
Medical tattooing tends to be used for patients who have a medical condition that has affected their appearance.
"It's very emotional and empowering," said Ms Buxton. "It is a way for people to reclaim their bodies.
"It's an incredibly rewarding job to see my clients healing both mentally and physically."
Ms Buxton is planning to train more tattoo artists and says she hopes to eventually set up a charity and offer free services for those who've had breast cancer.
"We'd have a strong army of artists that can offer these tattoos to people," Ms Buxton said.
"Maybe eventually we could help to take the pressure off the NHS."