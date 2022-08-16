Stroud police say more needs to be done over sex crimes
Police have admitted more needs to be done to protect women following a series of sexual assaults in a town.
Officers faced "challenging questions" last week when 200 people attended a meeting in Stroud, Gloucestershire, to discuss public safety.
Police called the meeting after what they said had been "a number of awful and frightening rapes, sexual assaults and inappropriate behaviours".
Stroud MP Siobhan Baillie said the crimes have "rocked the community".
Gloucestershire Police said the crimes included "two stranger rapes through to young girls being approached by men making lewd comments, incidents of indecent exposure and men masturbating in public".
Around 90% of the 200 people that attended the public meeting were female and Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Paul Cruise said there was a clear sense of the impact the incidents had on the community.
"The issue of male misogyny and violence towards women is a widespread societal one," he said
"It touches almost every aspect of our lives and fixing it will require changes in so many areas, including education, social media, learnt behaviours from adults and peers and of course our criminal justice systems."
Supt Mark Chicken from Gloucestershire Police said the force is working with partners to address people's concerns.
"We have also upped the number of patrols that we are doing in those areas to provide visible presence in those areas," he added.
'Focus on men's behaviour'
Local residents Nikki Owen and Sydney-Anne McAllister formed the protest group Enough's Enough in response to recent incidents.
The group are planning a protest march on 17 September.
People who attend are being encouraged to wear black sports kit to highlight the fact how women cannot go for a run without assessing potential threats, the group said.
"We are shifting the discussion away from what women can do to protect themselves and instead focus on men's behaviour," it said in a statement.
If you have been affected by this subject, you can access independent support through Gloucestershire's Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre.