Police hunt driver after car hits Cheltenham house

Car damaged house in CheltenhamGloucestershire Police
Police said the driver ran off after hitting the house

Police are trying to track down a car driver who fled the scene after his vehicle caused "significant damage" to the front of a house.

Gloucestershire Police said the male driver ran off after hitting the property on Malden Road in Cheltenham.

Prior to the impact he had driven the wrong way down a one-way street, added the force, which has released CCTV and images of the man.

The incident happened on 10 June at about 07:30 BST.

Gloucestershire Police
Police say the driver went the wrong way down a one-way street before the incident

The car - a Citroen C4 - had no tax, MOT or insurance, officers said.

Anyone who has any information on the identity of the driver or the incident should contact the force on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

