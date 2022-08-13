Police hunt driver after car hits Cheltenham house
Police are trying to track down a car driver who fled the scene after his vehicle caused "significant damage" to the front of a house.
Gloucestershire Police said the male driver ran off after hitting the property on Malden Road in Cheltenham.
Prior to the impact he had driven the wrong way down a one-way street, added the force, which has released CCTV and images of the man.
The incident happened on 10 June at about 07:30 BST.
The car - a Citroen C4 - had no tax, MOT or insurance, officers said.
Anyone who has any information on the identity of the driver or the incident should contact the force on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
