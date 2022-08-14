Approval granted for Badgers Hall Tearoom to become a home
Plans to convert a popular tea room into a home have been approved despite concerns it will "damage" a Cotswolds town centre.
Badgers Hall Tearoom and Bespoke Accommodation in Chipping Campden will cease trading when its owners retire.
Chipping Campden Town Council objected to the change of the Grade II* listed building to unrestricted residential use as they said it will hurt trade.
A Cotswold District Council committee approved the proposals on August 10.
Paul Owen and Karen Pinfold have run the tea room for more than two decades.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the pair have planned to retire for several years and have twice placed the property on the market but to date have not received an offer they consider reasonable.
Chris Wilkinson, from SF Planning, spoke on behalf of the applicants at the meeting.
"The tea room has previously been a hive of activity providing a warm and welcome place to tourists and locals alike, this is a product of the applicants' hard work during that time," he said.
"They wish to retire to more suitable premises in the local area and the sale of the property enables this next stage of their lives to commence."
'Serious demise'
Councillor Tom Stowe, who represents Campden and Vale ward, said approval of the plans could be the "catalyst of serious demise" for Chipping Campden.
"This cannot be allowed to happen. It will damage the attractiveness, character and vibrancy of the town centre which has unfortunately lost both of its banks," he said.
However, district council officers said the proposals comply with the local plan and recommended approving the proposals.
The council's planning and licensing committee was split over the plans with five councillors voting in favour and five against.
Chairman Ray Brassington used his casting vote to break the deadlock and grant planning permission.
