Cotswold pylons could move underground
- Published
People are being invited to see how plans to replace overhead pylons with underground electricity cables could transform a rural skyline.
National Grid propose to remove 20 pylons and seven kilometres of overhead electricity lines from the east of Cheltenham into the Cotswolds.
A series of drop-in events are being held throughout August in Winchcombe and Charlton Kings.
If the plans go ahead, construction will commence in 2025.
The proposals are part of National Grid's Visual Impact Provision (VIP) project, which is a national programme to reduce the visual impact of existing high voltage power lines in protected areas across England and Wales.
The VIP project aims to conserve and enhance the natural beauty, wildlife and environmental heritage of the Cotswolds National Landscape.
"The Cotswolds National Landscape is the largest of all AONBs in England and Wales and spans 790 miles," said Andy Parsons, chief executive of Cotswolds National Landscape.
Mr Parsons added that the project will reinvigorate the natural beauty of the area, which has more pylons than any other protected landscape in England and Wales.
Robbie Griggs, national grid lead project manager said: "Our plans will be developed and refined with advice of local experts and community representatives."
Mr Griggs added: "The section that we've earmarked for removal runs from Postlip Mill in the north, right across the plateau avoiding the ancient woodland and steep slopes of West Down, and ending up near Dowdeswell Wood in the south."
A virtual 360 tour will soon be launched on the project's website, allowing people to see what the current landscape looks like and how it will look after the removal of the pylons.
"We really want the local community to get involved and have their say on our plans to enhance this special, protected landscape," said Mr Griggs.
