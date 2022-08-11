Canada geese saved at Gloucestershire beauty spot
Canada geese will not be culled at a Gloucestershire beauty spot after all.
Lydney Recreation Trust has announced a non-lethal approach to managing the number of Canada Geese at Lydney Lake.
The trust, of which Lydney Town Council is the sole trustee, voted recently to manage and reduce the numbers of geese at the lake.
Mayor Tasha Saunders received death threats last week and the matter had been blown out of proportion as some councillors thought a cull was planned.
Canada geese have been fighting amongst themselves and driving away swans, mallard ducks and other species and bird droppings have caused disruption for sports clubs, the Local Democracy Reporting Service. said.
The trust held an extraordinary meeting to consider their options. Trustees received a confidential report from the company they have employed to deal with the issue.
'Non-lethal control'
In a statement the trust said: "The new report advised that due to the time of year and the fact that most of the geese had temporarily moved to another site they were able to start a non-lethal control using a conservation approach which would deter the Canada geese from returning in such high numbers.
"With much lower numbers at the site than when originally visited this new approach is believed to be the most effective. It is noted that this alternative report does not include 'culling' of any geese and that the management plan will increase the biodiversity of the whole area.
"The company will be regularly monitoring the water quality and all other wildlife in a study to show the work they are undertaking is having a positive effect on the lake and recreation trust area."
It went on to say the feeding of the geese needed to "stop immediately" and trustees will discuss how to enforce that at the next meeting.
Trustees voted unanimously to accept the report and the approach it outlined.
