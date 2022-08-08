Police appeal over fatal crash
A man in his 50s who crashed into a parked car has died.
It happened in Kayte Lane, Bishop's Cleeve, Cheltenham.
A black Audi A1 crashed into a parked silver Chrysler at about 10:38 BST on Sunday, Gloucestershire Police said.
The driver of the Audi, from the Bishop's Cleeve area, was declared dead at the scene and his next of kin has been informed.
The road was briefly closed.
Anyone who has not already spoken to police who witnessed the crash or assisted at the scene is asked to contact police.
