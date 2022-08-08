Fire officers fight 'terrifying' Didmarton grass fire
Fire crews worked into the night to control a "terrifying" grass fire which spread across three fields.
Officers from Gloucestershire Fire were called to the blaze at Didmarton, Gloucestershire at 13:44 BST on Sunday and worked until 02:00 BST Monday morning.
The farmer who owns the land ploughed in front of the flames to stop it from spreading.
The blaze covered more than 110,000 sqm and damaged farm machinery.
Neighbours who asked not to be named, said it was "terrifying" to watch the fire spread.
Two fire appliances remained on site on Monday morning.
Seven fire engines were used to fight the blaze, along with a water carrier, hoses and breathing apparatus.
Fire crews were able to stop the fire spreading to buildings.
It comes as fire services across the region are issuing a warning about the risk of outdoor fires because of the dry conditions.
