Arrest after woman chased by man through Tetbury woods
A man has been arrested after a woman was chased through woods.
She was walking in Hermit's Cave Woods in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, at 13.15 BST on 28 July when a man began following her.
Gloucestershire Police said officers had arrested a man on Saturday on suspicion of stalking involving fear of violence or serious alarm or distress.
The suspect was in police custody, the force added.
A police spokesperson said: "The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has not already spoken to police and feels they may have information which could assist is asked to provide this to Gloucestershire Constabulary."
