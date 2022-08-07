Council makes money-saving move closer to city centre
A council is moving its offices in a bid to save money and be located in the "heart of the city centre".
Gloucester City Council is relocating to space above the council-owned Eastgate Shopping Centre, following the end of its three-year lease at Shire Hall.
The council said the move will mean savings of about £200,000 a year.
The relocation will be completed over the next couple of weeks so services are not disrupted.
Since moving to Shire Hall, on Westgate Street, in 2019, the council bought the shopping centre to help with the regeneration of the city centre.
Council officials said moving its offices there means saving on rent as well as bringing the "spending power" of more office workers further into the city.
The council's Gateway reception, which is accessible to the public, will remain on Westgate Street.
Councillor Richard Cook, leader of Gloucester City Council, said: "This move is the logical step for the council as it will not only bring significant savings, making better use of taxpayers' money, but most importantly bring the council even further into the heart of the city."
