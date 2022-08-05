Former mayor and Gloucester Goes Retro founder dies
A former mayor has died from cancer at the age of 72.
Colin Organ was a long-standing Conservative councillor for Tuffley and the former mayor of the Gloucester.
His passion for classic cars led him to create Gloucester Goes Retro, one of the most popular events in the city.
Gloucester City Council leader Richard Cook said: "We want to do everything we can to remember Colin. He was dedicated, loyal, hard working, he did amazing things for the city."
Despite his illness, which progressed in the past year, Mr Organ remained dedicated to the retro car festival, which is set to take place at the end of August.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Organ's son, Kevin, would try to continue his family's involvement with the festival.
Former council leader, Paul James, knew Mr Organ for more than 30 years through local politics and his work as an estate agent.
He paid tribute to the "true gentleman".
"He was always the person I turned to as leader of the council whenever I had a people issue.
"One of the great things about Colin is he really understood people, and how they thought, and what motivated them."
Councillor Steve Morgan said Mr Organ was a passionate advocate for high quality planning and had raising the standard of building design in the city.
He also credited Mr Organ for the success of Gloucester Goes Retro.
"He's a great loss to the city and his family.
"We on the council will certainly miss him a huge amount for his wise advice and passion on many subjects.
"He was very successful in the time he was mayor.
"He put his heart and soul into it," he said.
