Dog and her puppies rescued from shed during heatwave
An emaciated and dehydrated lurcher and her eight puppies had to be rescued from a shed in Bristol on one of the hottest days of the year.
Lollie and her litter were taken to the RSPCA Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home during the recent heatwave.
Staff said she was covered in wounds and in a generally poor condition. The dog and her puppies are now doing well.
"Despite her state, she did her best to take care of her eight puppies," said Jane Ellis from the home.
The puppies have all been named after ice creams.
"Lollie can now rest easy and concentrate on getting better while we help with the busy and growing puppies," Mrs Ellis said.
The rescue centre has put her on a special feeding programme to help Lollie gain weight and rebuild muscle.
Lollie is not yet eligible for adoption and the RSPCA estimates it will cost around £3,000 to care for her and the puppies, including neutering, vaccinations and microchipping.
The charity is warning of a rise in animals needing its care as owners struggle to afford them with the rising cost of living.
