Major disruption on M5 motorway due to grass fires
- Published
A grass fire is causing hour-long delays on the M5 as firefighters tackle the flames.
There is congestion of seven miles on the approach to the affected area between J12 - J11A near Gloucester, National Highways says.
Gloucestershire Police and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene, with two lanes of the northbound carriageway closed.
The fire service said its crews are on scene and controlling the spread.
National Highways South West said: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.
"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey," it added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.