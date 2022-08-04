Major disruption on M5 motorway due to grass fires
A grass fire has caused hour-long delays on the M5.
There is congestion of seven miles on the approach to the affected area between J12 - J11A near Gloucester, National Highways said.
Gloucestershire Police and Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene, with two lanes of the northbound carriageway closed.
The fire service said: "Two crews are still at the scene to make sure all the fields are dampened down."
National Highways South West said: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.
"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey," it added.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The phone call for the fire was at 16:47 BST. There were two pumps in attendance when it was ongoing.
