Gloucester Greyfriars Quarter redevelopment plans unveiled
- Published
Plans to transform an historical market area in Gloucester have been unveiled as part of a multi-million pound bid to secure Levelling Up government funding.
The city council is hoping to redevelop the Greyfriars Quarter into a vibrant new garden quarter.
Spaces will be made for community activities, a new market and food hall, as well as a park and gardens.
Gloucester MP Richard Graham said it was a "great opportunity" to reuse Greyfriars creatively.
The city council is hoping to secure the £12.5m from the Levelling Up Funding to transform the area around Eastgate market.
The plan would include moving the market hall and turning its former space into a place for dance, music, fitness, cinema, community and leisure events.
It would be linked to a covered outdoor space with an orangery and outdoor dining area within the remains of the Greyfriars Monastery.
Serviced apartments would be created as well as a new urban park, outdoor gym, play area and cycle hub.
Mr Graham said: "Our bid will turn this under appreciated corner of Gloucester into something to be proud of, for residents and visitors, with economic, job, health and environmental benefits.
"It cannot start early enough - and I will be doing all I can to persuade the government of this bid's merits."
Councillor Richard Cook, leader of Gloucester City Council, said it would "bring the community back into the heart of the city".
The bid follows the council's previous successful bid for £20m to the Government's Levelling Up fund last year.
Those funds will enable the redevelopment of the University of Gloucestershire City Centre Campus in the former Debenhams, the renovation of the Fleece Hotel and creation of The Forge, a digital hub which is part of the Forum development.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk