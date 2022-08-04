Gloucester walking footballer Anthony Smith earns England call-up
- Published
A 64-year-old man says he feels "proud" to be selected for the England Parkinson's walking football team.
Anthony Smith, from Gloucester, earned his call-up after impressing scouts during trials.
Mr Smith turned out for local football teams until he was 45, and has been playing for Abbeymead Rovers Walking FC since his Parkinson's diagnosis.
"It's everybody's dream to play for England but I didn't know I'd wait until I was 64 to do it," he said.
Mr Smith said he "thought it was the end of the world" when he was diagnosed six years ago, but being part of the team had changed his life.
"Life was just a struggle. Now I'm playing football again things have changed a lot," he said.
"It made me feel a lot better in myself knowing that I can actually do something.
"You're told to do exercise with Parkinson's but it's not that easy. Having something to actually go to makes all the difference."
Mr Smith said he attended the trials alongside 35 others and was asked to join the England team a few days later.
"I'm so pleased and so proud. It's the beginning of making history," he added.
President of Abbeymead Rovers Walking FC, Stuart Langworthy, said the sport improves players' mental and physical health.
"Tony has been given a new lease of life. It's just brilliant," he said.
Mr Smith will be joined in the national set-up by fellow Abbeymead Rovers player 79-year-old David James.
"It focuses the mind and I can move a bit more easily now, " he said.
