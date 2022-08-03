Man threatened with knife in Brockworth play park
A man was threatened with a knife and assaulted while at a play park with his family, police have said.
The family was walking through a children's play area close to Green Street in Brockworth, Gloucester, at 18:30 BST on Sunday 24 July.
The man became involved in an altercation with three men. One of the group punched him while another pulled out a knife and threatened him with it.
No arrests have yet been made. Police are looking to speak to any witnesses.
