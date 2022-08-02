Woman followed by stranger in Tetbury woods
A woman was followed through woodland by a stranger despite taking "multiple turns" to shake him off.
The victim was walking in Hermit's Cave Woods in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, at 13.15 BST on Thursday, 28 July when the man began following her.
Gloucestershire Police said she changed direction several times but the man kept following and then blocked her path.
He left when she flagged down a cyclist.
In a statement the force, which has issued an e-fit of the suspect, said: "When the victim asked him what he was doing, he didn't respond and continued to stare at her.
"The victim fled the area and the man followed her and continued to run after her."
Officers are keen to speak to the cyclist the woman flagged down, as well as anyone who may have information about the man who followed her.
He is described as being white, aged between 40 and 59 with broad shoulders and tanned arms.
He had fair, thinning hair, with a physically fit, athletic build.
The man was wearing a burgundy/purple T-shirt with a round neck, dark trousers with pockets and dark shoes.
