Body of a man found near Gloucester city car park
- Published
The body of a man has been found by a city centre multi-storey car park.
Gloucestershire Police said a member of the public contacted the force after finding the man close to the Longsmith Street car park in Gloucester just before 06:30 BST.
"The circumstances of the man's death have not yet been determined," said a spokesperson.
The area remains cordoned off as police continue their investigations.
The police spokesperson added: "Longsmith street, running from Southgate Street to Ladybellegate Street, has been sealed off and several police cars and officers on foot are at the scene."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.