Fears over potential closure of Black Bridge over the River Wye
There are fears over the future of an historic footbridge as it is not registered as a public right of way.
Gloucestershire County Council did not properly register its section of the Black Bridge, which connects to Herefordshire over the River Wye.
Local parish councillors said the bridge is crucial for businesses in the area.
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire County Council said it was "working hard" to confirm its legal status.
Herefordshire Council registered the Herefordshire half of the footpath as a public right of way after it was established in 1981.
When Gloucestershire County Council agreed to temporary repairs on the bridge in 2018, the oversight on its side of the Wye was discovered, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Although the bridge is currently open, many residents fear that the lack of legal protection puts the route at risk of permanent closure.
Any closure would impact the local economy, local officials say.
Lydbrook Parish councillor Colin Gibbons said: "If this closed it would take money out of the Forest and Lydbrook.
"The walkway would come to a halt and all that income is gone. Places rely on trade, not only the people but the campers as well. The shops are the ones that would lose out," he added.
Councillor Terry Hale, who represents the Drybrook and Lydbrook area, said: "It's important to the community, but we've been brushed off.
"This is too much of a heritage bridge to lose."
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire County Council, said: "The county council remains committed to legally recording public footpath rights across the historical Black Bridge.
"The council has recently undertaken safety work on the walkway, which we installed in 2018, to allow walkers to continue using this important footpath."
