Council's £30K street signs labelled 'vanity project'
Plans to spend £30,000 of council funds replacing street signs are a "vanity project," a councillor has claimed.
Cotswold District Council has been installing new signs featuring the authority's logo and the name of the local parish.
The council said signs were often replaced and a number needed changing as per its clean and green agenda.
Councillor Tony Berry said it was an inappropriate expense when the council had identified an £8.9m funding gap.
He raised the concerns during a debate over the council's financial recovery from the pandemic.
Funding gap
"We are a small council and this sort of borrowing is not appropriate," the Conservative group leader said.
"It's a completely unnecessary additional cost. If that isn't a vanity project I don't know what is.
"That £30,000, or whatever it is for the crests, is just indicative of all the other spending that goes on."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Cotswold District Council's medium term financial strategy had identified an overall funding gap of almost £8.9m by March 2026.
To cover the cost of capital and a return consistent with the funding gap, the council has approved an investment strategy that seeks an average return of 7.4%.
Mr Berry said the council could save money - without affecting its core strategy - instead of borrowing, highlighting the spending on street signs as an example.
A spokesperson from the council said it had an annual revenue budget for street sign replacement and the current programme had been paid for using those funds.
"Every year, we replace signs when they become damaged or of an age that replacement is required as it is not cost effective to repair them," the spokesperson said.
"Signs are not just replaced if they are worn or fading, we often simply refurbish them, however as part as our increased focus on our Clean and Green Agenda we have identified a number that need replacing.
"This links to work on building Pride in Place, enhancing green areas, tackling littering and environmental crime and ensuring that we improve and maintain both our natural and built environment."
