Gloucester man attacked in suspected homophobic hate crime
A man has been attacked by two people in a suspected homophobic hate crime.
The 38-year-old victim was walking along Worcester Street in Gloucester at about 23:30 BST on 15 July when the attackers jumped out in front of him.
They punched and kicked him repeatedly and allegedly verbally abused him with homophobic slurs.
The attackers have been described as two white men in their 30s or 40s and Gloucestershire Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.
One of the men was described as being of a muscular or stocky build, with black hair that was short on the sides and styled in a bun.
He also had some tattoos on one of his arms, and was wearing a light blue top and cream shorts.
The second man was described as being tall, bald, in his late 30s or early 40s and of a slim build.
He was wearing trainers with white shorts and a top that was possibly white and burgundy.
It is believed the attack was witnessed by multiple people and investigations are ongoing.
