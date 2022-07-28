Brimscombe Port redevelopment takes step forward
Plans to turn a former industrial site in Gloucestershire into new homes and businesses have taken a step forward.
Stroud District Council has appointed St Modwen Homes to lead on the redevelopment of Brimscombe Port.
The proposals include 150 homes, public spaces, shops, businesses and the restoration of the canal basin which was infilled after World War One.
"We want this development to be at the heart of Brimscombe," said deputy leader of the council Natalie Bennett.
"It should, and will, provide a sustainable community for future generations," she added.
Brimscombe Port dates back to the 1780s and was used to transport cargo along the River Thames and River Severn.
In 1933 the port closed and later, in the 1960s, the canal and basin were filled and a road built over them.
Many of the buildings on the site have been demolished to make way for the new development, but the Port Mill building and salt warehouse, both Grade II listed, will be retained.
"This is an important and exciting low carbon development for Brimscombe, the Golden Valley and the wider district," said council leader Catherine Braun.
St Modwen will hold a public consultation over its plans, starting with a public meeting at Brimscombe Port Mill on 10 August.
Regional managing director, Jeremy Attwater, said: "We will retain the heritage buildings, including the listed stone-built Port Mill and salt warehouse and we are keen to ensure the new development is sympathetic to its surroundings."
Plans to redevelop the site were first put forward in January 2011 but were postponed in the following year due to the poor economic climate.
RUSH Skatepark, where two Olympic medallists trained during the pandemic, was among the businesses based at the port which have had to leave due to the development. The council said it would help the businesses find new homes.
