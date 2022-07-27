Gloucester dad's fundraiser for sons with Williams Syndrome
A father is taking on a 24-hour fitness challenge to raise money for his twins who have a rare genetic disorder.
Chris Bradley, from Gloucester, starts his fundraiser on 27 July in aid of Williams Syndrome Foundation.
His sons, Ruben and Finn, aged eight, have Williams Syndrome which affects roughly one in 18,000 people in the UK and causes stunted growth.
Mr Bradley will be doing a different fitness challenge every hour including stand-up paddle boarding and laser tag.
He said: "I had never heard of Williams Syndrome before we were told that our boys had it - it's so uncommon that just one in 30 GPs in the UK have ever seen a patient with Williams Syndrome themselves.
"Ruben and Finn are the most loving, endearing boys to be around and we're so proud of them and how well they are doing.
"Everyone they meet thinks they're fantastic, they really do just have the most friendly, infectious personalities."
The genetic disorder starts in pregnancy, leading to babies struggling with growth delays both before and after birth.
Other characteristics include being short in stature, suffering from a varying degree of mental deficiency and there are often distinctive facial features, although these become more pronounced with age.
Congenital heart defects, delayed motor development and abnormally-increased levels of calcium in the blood are often also present in those who have Williams Syndrome.
The challenge is being done at ZUU FIT Gloucester, which Mr Bradley owns, and he has so far raised almost £2,000.
The Williams Syndrome Foundation aims to help educate people about the condition.
