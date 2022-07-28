Forest of Dean 7,000 homes plan branded 'complete madness'
Plans to build more than 7,000 homes in the Gloucestershire area have been criticised by opposition councillors.
Forest of Dean District Council leaders have backed their preferred option for where they want developers to build over the next 20 years.
The development will involve Lydney, Newent and Beachley getting the majority of the new houses.
The council's local plan strategy is due to go out for consultation after it was approved on 21 July.
The authority is currently run by a coalition of Progressive Independents and Greens.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Conservative councillors have heavily criticised the plans barely a week after they voted for the revised draft strategy for the Forest of Dean District local plan to go out for consultation.
Their main concerns centre around the proposed growth for Lydney and Beachley, which they fear could lead to grid-lock on the A48.
Tory group leader Harry Ives said: "After the cabinet's failed plan to create a new village near Churcham, they are now hoping to build 2,460 houses in Lydney.
"These plans will put immense pressure on local healthcare, education, employment and leisure facilities. It's complete madness and residents deserve better".
'Moral compass'
Conservative councillor Alan Preest said infrastructure and engagement with the public had to be the defining factors before any further large scale development was permitted.
He said: "Fundamentally, the moral compass in the authority, pertaining to localism, empowering communities, respecting and listening to local residents/existing communities, should be minutely examined and changed. Then, with a bit of common-sense, you may have a fit for purpose plan."
Council leader Tim Gwilliam, of the Progressive Independents, told councillors last week the council wanted to examine the economic, social and environmental priorities and opportunities the new plan could bring.
He said Lydney had been let down by previous local plans and he viewed the latest one as an opportunity to build on the town's position and turn it into a "gateway to the Forest".
He responded to the Conservative group's concerns, saying: "I have great faith in both Lydney and the Forest of Dean in attracting business investment to deliver what's needed to make the plan work.
"If we can't, we will have to look again in the same way that the previous consultation told us to look at an alternative strategy."
