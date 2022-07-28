Brimscombe business faces closure due to roadworks
The owners of a small business have said they are facing a summer of struggle with the road outside their shop closed until September.
Jeanette and Gary Smith, who own Interiors at No. 36 in Brimscombe, near Stroud, said Toadsmoor Road has repeatedly been closed for roadworks.
"We've had three months of road closures. It's killing our otherwise healthy business," Ms Smith said.
Gloucestershire County Council said the work "is essential".
It added it has listened to residents' concerns and has agreed to only close the road between 09:00 and 16:00 BST.
Work began on Toadsmoor Road on 25 July and will last until 2 September.
But Ms Smith said the repeated road closures have seen sales dropping, which means even after surviving the pandemic as a local businesses, they could face the possibility of closure.
Green Party district councillor for Brimscombe and Thrupp, Beki Aldam, said previous closures have lasted up to nine days.
She said she was concerned this latest closure could "spell disaster" for local businesses.
"Gloucestershire County Council Highways are extremely busy, and try to maintain all the roads in our county on a tight budget," she said.
"However, I do feel they need to work more closely with both residents and local businesses to ensure the essential works they - and utilities companies - undertake, do not unnecessarily impact those living and working along the roads."
'Less inconvenience'
Gloucestershire County Council cabinet member for highways, Dom Morris, said: "Having listened closely to the concerns of residents about this road closure, I have instructed our contractors to carry out the work from 09:00 to 16:00 each day and there will be temporary lights to manage the traffic outside of these times.
"The work is essential to replace traffic signals in Toadsmoor Road as they can no longer be maintained because of their age.
"I hope this solution will cause less inconvenience to residents and businesses and appreciate their understanding while the work is carried out."
