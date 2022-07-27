Gloucestershire Fire Service needs 'urgent improvement'
- Published
Gloucestershire's Fire and Rescue Service needs to make urgent improvements, a report by Her Majesty's Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has found.
The service is already in special measures after its last inspection.
The report released on Wednesday says it is "inadequate" at promoting the right values for staff, noting many incidents of bullying and harassment.
Chief Fire Officer Mark Preece said work to address failings had begun.
Other things that were listed in the report as "requiring improvement" include:
- Preventing fires through inspections and wellbeing visits.
- Responding to reports of fires quickly enough.
- The service making best use of its resources.
The strongest criticism was levelled at the fire service's culture, with the inspector saying it was "disappointing...the service has deteriorated in the way it looks after its people.
"We found worrying pockets of unacceptable behaviour among staff and management...staff have little belief in grievance and bullying procedures," it said.
It also said that wellbeing was affected by high workloads, and that there was no plan to address it.
'Lack of governance'
Her Majesty's Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services Wendy Williams has asked the service to produce a plan to fix the problems before another inspection takes place in the autumn.
"I do not underestimate how much improvement is needed," said Ms Williams.
"There is a lack of effective governance and actions taken so far lack planning and effective coordination," she added.
Guy Herrington, regional secretary for the Fire Brigade Union in the south west said the report will "prove feelings that have been felt by staff for a while.
"They're expecting more from fewer people and salaries have been affected since the start of austerity in 2010. We're seeing the result of these cuts now.
"Without Mr Preece being given the right funding, I can't see any improvement being made by autumn," he said.
Mr Preece said he was "proud" of the service he oversees, but that "more needs to be done."
"I will, with the support of colleagues, remain focussed on delivering a service that has the right culture and values."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk