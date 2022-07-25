Wales women's rugby league captain cleared of assault
An international rugby league captain has been cleared of a racially-aggravated assault following an argument about taking the knee.
The court heard Bryonie King, 18, was verbally challenged about her decision by Jasmine Rampton, 19, which led to a further altercation.
The Welsh Women's skipper denied attacking her fellow player and friend.
Jurors cleared Ms King after deliberating for 30 minutes at Gloucester Crown Court.
The trial heard the disagreement arose between the two students at Hartpury College near Gloucester.
The prosecution alleged Ms King, of Mountain Ash near Cardiff, assaulted Ms Rampton following an argument about her not taking the knee in what had become a regular gesture at sports matches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Jurors were told at the start of the trial Ms King had decided not to take the knee at the start of Gloucester-Hartpury's game in the Women's Premiership against DMP Sharks.
Self-defence
The two later discussed the issue in Ms Rampton's room, in what Ms King described as a "civil" exchange of views.
"I was trying to iron things out with Ms Rampton because I didn't want the situation to ruin our friendship.
"But she swore at me and told me to get out of her room," she said.
"I left her room and began walking back to my own room when Ms Rampton came up behind me and pushed me.
"I must have made contact with her as I swung my arm out in self defence and I must have made contact with her face.
"I never threw a punch.
"I found that some of the transcript of my police interview was inaccurate, especially the bit relating to me throwing a punch. I did not attempt to minimise the situation and portray myself as the victim."
'Emerging talent'
Asked whether she was worried about appearing in court or the effect it might have on her rugby career, Ms King said "no".
Trial judge, Recorder Richard Mawhinney, told the jury of nine men and two women the future consequences of the case for Ms King and Ms Rampton were not their concern.
After 30 minutes of deliberation the jury found her not guilty and Ms King was discharged.
Ms King played for Cardiff Quins RFC and Abercynon RFC.
She was called up to the Welsh Rugby Union squad at the age of 15 and attended Hartpury College when she was 16.
Ms King played for the Wales senior team as an emerging talent with Cardiff Blues Ladies team.
She was also part of the Wales Sevens Women's Rugby team and captain of Wales Women's Rugby League open age running test side against England in June.
