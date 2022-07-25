Marcus Dunkerton: Trial date set for murder accused
A trial date has been set for a man accused of stabbing a father to death.
Grant Bradley, 46, has denied murdering Marcus Dunkerton, 40, of Charfield in Gloucestershire.
Mr Charfield, described by his family as "an excellent father," died from a stab wound at his home in Thames Close on 24 June.
Mr Bradley, of Blackwell Street, Kidderminster in Worcestershire is due to stand trial at Bristol Crown Court on 5 December.
