Gloucestershire launch for campaign to prevent drowning

Child next to the river
The campaign launched as thousands of children began their summer holidays

The UK's largest-ever drowning prevention campaign has launched in Gloucestershire.

Respect the Water is being led by the National Water Safety Forum to highlight the dangers of swimming in open water.

Figures show 277 people accidentally drowned in the UK last year with nearly half of those happening in the summer.

The aim of the campaign is to reduce the number of people dying from drowning in the UK by half.

A total of 50 organisations have joined forces for the campaign, including the RNLI, HM Coastguard, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents and The Canal and River Trust

It comes a week after a man in his 20s died at the Cotswold Water Park, during the heatwave.

Caroline Kendall from the Canal and River Trust highlighted the "hidden dangers" of going into the water.

'Hidden dangers'

The Canal and River Trust will be focusing on teenagers during the campaign.

Caroline Kendall from the trust said people were not always aware of the dangers of going into the water.

She said: "There are hidden dangers, you don't know how deep the water is, you don't know if there is vegetation in there and there is also cold water shock."

Mrs Kendall added: "You could catch a water-born disease called leptospirosis.

"We need to raise awareness to try and stop more needless tragedies.

"If people want to cool off, join an open-water swimming club or sign up for an activity such as canoeing."

The trust has been giving talks in school and along the canal about water safety.

The campaign was launched at Saul Junction marina near Gloucester, which has had issues with people swimming during periods of hot weather.

