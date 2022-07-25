Attempted cooking oil theft prompts police appeal

CCTV footage of white Transit vanGloucestershire Police
A man seen acting suspiciously in the grounds of the pub left the scene in a white van

Police are appealing for information following an attempt to steal cooking oil from a village pub in Gloucestershire.

A man was seen acting suspiciously in the grounds of The Royal Oak in Andoversford at about 02:25 BST on Wednesday 20 July.

When challenged, he said he was there to collect cooking oil before running to a white Transit van, which was then driven away.

The van was captured on the pub's CCTV.

