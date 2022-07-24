Gloucester Police issue image after weapons incident
- Published
Police have issued a CCTV image of three men they want to identify after another man was chased and attacked by a group carrying weapons.
The victim was approached in London Road, Gloucester, Gloucestershire Police said, chased and then assaulted.
He suffered a head wound in the attack, which took place outside the Gloucester Grill takeaway at about 11:35 BST on 20 May.
Officers have been reviewing CCTV in the area since the incident.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.