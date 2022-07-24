Gloucester Police issue image after weapons incident

CCTV image of three men police want to question over an assault in GloucesterGloucestershire Police
Police want to identify these three men

Police have issued a CCTV image of three men they want to identify after another man was chased and attacked by a group carrying weapons.

The victim was approached in London Road, Gloucester, Gloucestershire Police said, chased and then assaulted.

He suffered a head wound in the attack, which took place outside the Gloucester Grill takeaway at about 11:35 BST on 20 May.

Officers have been reviewing CCTV in the area since the incident.

