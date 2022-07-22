Autistic man lands dream job as chef in Cheltenham
A man has landed the job of his dreams as a chef after facing what he calls the "challenges of his autism".
Josh Osborn, 30, from Cheltenham, wanted to enter the hospitality industry but was struggling to find a way in.
But thanks to the help of the National Star College, he now works as prep chef at The Ivy Montpellier Brasserie.
Mr Osborn said the job "means the world" to him and has helped him move towards independence.
"It means I'm now moving towards more of my plans to become independent - getting more of a career path on track and helping me improve my skills," he said.
"Now I have to push myself even more."
Mr Osborn has both autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and said he often suffers with anxiety, depression and mood swings but that one day he would like to run his own restaurant.
Head chef at The Ivy, Matthew Aldred, said Mr Osborn is "really enthusiastic" and "takes on everything we give him".
"He's always willing to learn new things," he added.
The college, which specialises in the personal development of individuals with physical and learning disabilities, offered a work programme and provided Mr Osborne with a personal job coach.
Because of the interview techniques, CV advice, strategies and coping mechanisms taught by the programme, he is now able to "thrive" in his career.
Strategies include breaking down tasks into lists to stop him from becoming overwhelmed.
National Star principal Simon Welch stressed said that many businesses can "attract a more diverse workforce" with "just small adjustments".
