Woman sexually assaulted beside road in Stroud
A woman has been sexually assaulted by a road in Gloucestershire at noon.
A police cordon is in place on the B4066 Dudbridge Road in Stroud following a report a woman was attacked near Sainsburys.
The offender was described as being a white man of a slim build and was wearing dark clothing.
Anyone who walked or travelled along that road at midday, including drivers with dashcam footage, is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police.
